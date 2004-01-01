Mesut Ozil Plotting Next Career Move - But Remains 'Determined' to Run Down Arsenal Contract

Mesut Ozil is plotting his next move once his Arsenal contract expires, and has 'told friends' that he will only consider joining a club to the USA or Turkey.





The World Cup winner is the highest earner at the Emirates but has not played a single minute since football returned in June.





Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's last four squads by boss Mikel Arteta - with a minor back injury the reason given for his absence against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.





Ozil has been an unused sub twice since the Premier League returned

The Gunners were recently reported to be keen to offload the German and shift him off the wage bill, given that he pockets £350,000 per week.





However, his contract does not expire until June 2021, and Ozil is happy to let his deal run down before sourcing a move elsewhere on a free transfer. According to the Sun, the 31-year-old has 'told friends' that he will only consider playing in Turkey or the United States once he has seen out the final year of his Arsenal contract.





Ozil has no intention to return to the Bundesliga because of the heavy criticism he received for both his performances at the 2018 World Cup and his meetings with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, causing him to quit the national team after the tournament.





Ozil had been playing regularly before the coronavirus halted football

The midfielder had fallen out of favour at the Emirates under Unai Emery, but forced his way back into the Arsenal set-up since Mikel Arteta took the reins in December.





However, he has been an unused sub twice and been left out of the squad on five occasions since football returned. When asked about Ozil at the beginning of July, Arteta said: "I believe he's not very happy because he's not playing.





"I'm expecting a player that's not playing to feel hurt and disappointed. I want all my players at their best and have the ability to help the squad as much as possible...that's the only intention I have."



