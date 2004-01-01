Mikel Arteta addresses Bukayo Saka transfer rumours

Mikel Arteta has addressed rumours linking Bukayo Saka with a move away from the club, stating that the Arsenal starlet should be 'proud' of the speculation.

Saka has enjoyed a wonderful first half of the 2021/22 Premier League season, cementing his position as one of the Gunners' key men with six goals and four assists in the league. The youngster's performances have helped propel Arsenal into the top four at the halfway point of the campaign - ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd in the table.

Due to these impressive showings, Saka has - inevitably - been the subject of transfer rumours in recent weeks. The team that have been linked with a move for the England international are Liverpool, who are said to be monitoring his situation at Arsenal.

When asked about these rumours, Arteta brushed them aside, stating that the reports are merely a testament to how well Saka has played recently (via Daily Mirror): "I think that’s great news when you have a lot of talk and people willing for your players, it’s a really good sign.

"They should be proud because that means they are doing extremely good work."

Arteta also took the time to praise Saka, stating that he's delighted with the improvements to his game: "I am really happy with Bukayo, and with what he’s doing, with how he’s development and the importance he has on the team.

"Most importantly with the impact that he’s able to make in each game. This is something that we want to keep improving in each game, because he has the capacity to do it."