Mikel Arteta adds canine companion to foster positivity and unity at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has introduced a chocolate Labrador retriever named "Win" to enhance the team's spirit and togetherness as petting dogs can reduce stress levels and improve moods.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has added a unique member to the team in a bid to foster positivity and a sense of unity.
Source : 90min

