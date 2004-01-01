Mikel Arteta admits Gabriel Jesus is doubtful for Leeds clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that striker Gabriel Jesus could miss the Gunners' upcoming game against Leeds United, as the Brazilian continues to recover from the injury he suffered last weekend.

Jesus, who has scored five goals so far this season, suffered a blow to the head following a clash with Virgil van Dijk in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Liverpool and was forced to miss his side's 1-0 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt in midweek.

Now it seems Arteta could be forced to wait even longer before he can call on the 25-year-old again, with Jesus considered a major doubt for Sunday's clash at Elland Road.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta said: "I don’t know, obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool.

"That’s why we decided not to bring him in [to Norway], so let's see how he is tomorrow and Saturday."

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer and has been a revelation so far at the Emirates, revamping Arteta's attack as the club seeks to improve on last season's league position of fifth.

The Gunners have won eight of their first nine Premier League games and are currently top of the table, ahead of reigning champions City.