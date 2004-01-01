 
Mikel Arteta attends surprise match during weekend off

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used his weekend off to return to Spain to watch Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's youth teams. The Gunners could face both Madrid sides later in this season's Champions League.
Source : 90min

