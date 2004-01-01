Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal's leadership group amid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drama

Mikel Arteta insists he has confidence in Arsenal's leadership group as the fallout from Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang's exclusion from the squad continues.

The Gabon international has been stripped of the club captaincy after breaching disciplinary rules and has been banished from first team training.

He missed the victory over West Ham and will not be available for selection when Arsenal face Leeds on Saturday night, with Alexandre Lacazette - himself out of contract in the summer - taking the armband for the last three matches.

Arteta told Sky Sports: "We have other captains and there is a list of captains for a reason because a player maybe starts not to play, a player gets injured, and then the other players have to take that responsibility.

"In order to do that, you don't want that to happen overnight.

"That's why you have a leadership group because they are constantly making decisions, they are constantly communicating with myself, the coaching staff and the club in many other aspects, and they have to be used to be taking that responsibility and leadership."

While Arteta did concede that people can make mistakes, he reiterated how the club have shown Aubameyang leniency in the past.

He added: "Absolutely. I think we all make mistakes. I always believe that everybody has the right intention - even if you have made a mistake.

"You have to understand that probably what for you is a mistake, for someone else is just a normal thing because they come from a different background, or culture, or education, and I am completely open to that - and I think we have shown that on many occasions."

Aubameyang isn't expected to play any part in the Gunners' festive fixtures and will instead work on keeping himself fit for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in January.

