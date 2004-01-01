 
Mikel Arteta backs Pep Guardiola in wellbeing row

Pep Guardiola considered it 'unacceptable' that Manchester City had to play an FA Cup semi-final so shortly after a Champions League quarter-final, with Mikel Arteta promptly echoing his sentiments.
Source : 90min

