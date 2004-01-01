Mikel Arteta: Bukayo Saka must demand more from himself

Bukayo Saka may have scored Arsenal's winning goal against Bodo/Glimt, but Mikel Arteta sees plenty of room for improvement for the young winger.

In what was a difficult match for Arsenal in the Arctic Circle, Saka scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute to give his side an important victory.

The 21-year-old now has three goals in his last two games, rediscovering the form from last season that saw him emerge as one of the boss' most important players.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard has told the winger he can perform much better than he currently is if he demands more from himself.

“Yes, but again he can become much better," Arteta told BT Sport when asked if Saka was developing well.

“He had moments in the game where he was really good, other moments in the game where he can improve and demand more from himself. Especially in defensive moments that allowed the left-full back to press the play and break our press too easily.

“So, a lot of things to do.”

It was one of Arsenal's less impressive team performances of the season, only having one shot on target while the home team spurned some good chances, and Arteta conceded that good fortune was on his side.

“It’s a really tough place to come, they’ve won here the last 14 games in European competition and that’s not a coincidence, we’ve seen that tonight," he stated.

“We had good periods in the game, we had periods we struggled especially in the second half. We didn’t find enough continuity, in some moments we were lucky not to concede a goal.”