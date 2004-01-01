Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to be 'realistic' about the club's title ambitions this season ahead of Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday.

The Gunners going into the game against high-flying Newcastle with a whopping seven point lead over Manchester City at the top of the league table having won their last five on the bounce.

Despite the comfortable lead atop of the Premier League standings, speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Newcastle, Arteta was quick temper expectations regarding a potential title challenge.

"It is not about trying to stop anybody [getting excited], it’s about being realistic about where we are. The way we are performing is impressive, and we are really happy with that, but we have set the bars and the objectives in the short-term, and what we want to improve and what is making us win this many football matches," he said.

Arteta also took the time to praise Newcastle United for their brilliant season thus far. The Magpies sit in third place in the Premier League, just two points behind Manchester City.

"They are a very good team, really well coached. I think what Eddie [Howe] has done in a short period of time and you look at the numbers it’s incredible, so big credit to him and the coaching staff," he added.

"They have created a belief and momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponents, so we will start to prepare for that game. It is going to be another big test, but we will play at home in front of our crowd, and I’m looking forward to it."