Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to 'reset' after 'worrying' PSV defeat

Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to reset following their 2-0 defeat to PSV which he admitted was "worrying."

Arteta's side had the chance to secure top spot in their Europa League group in Eindhoven but never really looked like doing so. They struggled to cope with Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons in the first half, with both having goals ruled out for being marginally offside.

Luuk de Jong was then brought on for the second half and that front three proved too much for the Premier League side, with the striker getting a goal and an assist to give his team a 2-0 victory.

Arteta was far from impressed with his team's performance and has called for them to put it behind them now.

"It’s the end of a long run and now it’s time to reset and analyse what happened," he said after the match.

"PSV deserved to win no question, we were nowhere near our level today. When you play like that against the top teams it’s very difficult to win. Today we were extremely poor.

"There have been periods recently when we have been excellent and others when we have suffered. We’ve not had the consistency for 95 minutes that we want. We didn’t have the threat and aggression we’ve been playing at and that is worrying. The moment something went wrong we just went down and didn’t know how to react."

Arsenal will still finish top of their group if they win their final match against Zurich, but will could fall to second with anything less.