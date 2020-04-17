Mikel Arteta 'Cancelled' Transfer Talks for Bayer Leverkusen Forward

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly called a halt on a deal for one of the club's transfer targets Kevin Volland, after arriving at the club this winter.





The former Manchester City assistant coach joined the Gunners in December after the sacking of Unai Emery, while the club have won eight out of 16 under their new boss.





Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Porto - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

With the 2019/20 season more or less a write-off for Arsenal, whether or not it returns from the coronavirus-imposed hiatus, Arteta's next main job will be to look at ways to improve his squad in the summer.





According to ESPN, one name on Arsenal's shortlist was Bayer Leverkusen front man Volland - however, Arteta has apparently vetoed the idea.





As per the report, the club had been mulling over a transfer for the German throughout 2019 and had begun discussing a potential deal with his agent before the sacking of Emery.





The former Hoffenheim striker has had a relatively productive season thus far, with nine goals and eight assists in 22 Bundesliga games so far. However, Arteta moved to raise concerns over the 27-year-old player's ability, ultimately scuppering the move.





Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

With the prospect of limited transfer funds this season - as the impact of coronavirus on football continues to take hold - the Spaniard will be increasingly aware of the need to get recruitment right.





The club brought in defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric in January, yet will need added quality to the squad if Champions League ambitions are to be realised next season.





While Volland may not perhaps be the answer to Arsenal's needs, there will be a need for attacking reinforcements, particularly if captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is to leave the club.





The Gabon forward has been in impressive form since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, yet with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the club may be looking to cash in on their main man.





With an expected queue of clubs competing for the signature of the 30-year-old, the Gunners will be hoping to raise as many funds as possible.



