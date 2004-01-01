Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal to enter contract talks with Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are set to open contract extension talks with young star Bukayo Saka in the near future.

The England international has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester City in recent weeks, but it looks like the Gunners are going to do everything they can to keep their prized asset.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Gunners' crucial Premier League clash with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta confirmed that talks are set to commence.

He said: “It is a conversation we are going to have with the player, then his agent, his family — [talks] which are going to be extremely important as well - so everybody is on board.

"Our desire is to keep Bukayo as long as possible because we are really happy. He is part of our club, our DNA, he is growing, he is maturing.

“His importance in the team is unquestionable and we want to keep our best talent, that’s for sure.”

Arsenal will need Saka to be on his A-game for Thursday's game against Wolves. The Gunners are just two points clear of Bruno Lage's men in the Premier League table, and know that a win can also propel them to within one point of West Ham United in fourth place.