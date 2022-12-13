Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal's January transfer window plans

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be active in the January transfer window and that he wants to strengthen the team.

Arteta's side made an unbelievable start to the season prior to the World Cup break - winning 12 of their 14 Premier League games - and sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

But their uneviable task of holding off Pep Guardiola's side, who slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat to Brentford in their last Premier League outing, has been complicated by a serious injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup - one that could sideline the Brazilian for around three months.

The Gunners were already keen on strengthening their squad, with sources confirming to 90min that talks have been held with Shakhtar Donetsk over winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Arteta has confirmed that plans are afoot to bring in fresh faces.

"We are looking and we are active in the possibilities. If we can find the players that will strengthen the team, we will try," the Spaniard told reporters after Arsenal's clash with AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

"There are a few, and a few national teams as well," Arteta added, when asked whether players at the World Cup had caught his eye. "A lot of things they are doing are very interesting and it shows where the game is going, where it is evolving, but as for players – I’ll keep that to myself!"

90min understands that one player Arsenal are keen to recruit in January is Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is out of contract in the summer and will be available to sign as a free agent, but there's hope a deal can be agreed to bring the 25-year-old to the Emirates Stadium in sooner.

However, the Foxes are still in relegation trouble despite an upturn in form prior to the World Cup, and they may be reluctant to let Tielemans leave unless a replacement has been sourced.

Arsenal are also interested in talented Palmerias midfielder Danilo, but may prioritise signing a forward in light of Jesus' injury. As it stands, Eddie Nketiah is the most likely deputy, while Folarin Balogun's loan spell at Reims could be cut short to provide extra cover.