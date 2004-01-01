Teams
Mikel Arteta confirms major Arsenal injury scare ahead of Bayern Munich second leg
Mikel Arteta confirms Martin Odegaard suffered an injury during the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
90min
Trending on the boards
Of course, the hardest thing for us to do is change the context.
18 Apr 00:39 - redgunamo, 37 views 0 replies
"The Number Of The Beast" was the #1 UK album
18 Apr 00:22 - redgunamo, 94 views 3 replies
If we offered any of our players to Munich on a free they'd politely decline
18 Apr 00:08 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 116 views 2 replies
Why did that fat tongued c*nt Harry Kane not play?
18 Apr 00:01 - WES, 46 views 0 replies
Arsenal Social media are the biggest WUMs
17 Apr 23:58 - Pat Vegas, 81 views 2 replies
