Mikel Arteta dealt huge injury blow hours before Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal's preparations for their heavyweight top of the table clash with Manchester City have been rocked by an injury to midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 29-year-old has been one of the core members of Arteta's midfield in what has been a hugely successful 2022/23 campaign.

But the Gunners' momentum has halted over the past three games, losing to Everton in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup, before dropping a further two points at home to Brentford.

Partey has featured in all but three of Arsenal's Premier League games to date, but is now expected to miss the clash with City at the Emirates Stadium with what is being described as a muscular problem.

His sudden absence could hand a start in central midfield to January signing Jorginho, who surprisingly made the move across London from rivals Chelsea in a deal worth around £12m, as Arteta has few other senior options to choose from.

Mohamed Elneny is a long-term injury casualty, while Albert Sambi Lokonga was allowed to join Crystal Palace on loan in order to gain more regular first team football.

Captain Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka are the other two staple members of Arsenal's midfield - both have impressed hugely this season to help the club defy pre-season expectations.