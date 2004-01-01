Mikel Arteta defends decision not to rest Bukayo Saka in Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his decision not to rest Bukayo Saka in the Gunners' Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday after the winger appeared to pick up a knock.

Saka has started every Premier League match for his team so far this season, so with Europa League progression all but secured, many expected Arteta to leave the 21-year-old out this time.

However, Saka not only started the game but played 85 minutes and carried on even after it seemed like he was struggling late in the contest.

There was a scare when, shortly after the hosts took the lead, Saka went down injured after being tackled from behind, and with the World Cup just a month away, it led many to complain about the fact that he was playing at all.

Arteta has defended his selection though, saying top players have to be able to play every match and should want to as well.

"Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference and win the game," he said.

"If you want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that. And if we start to put something different in the mind of a young player, I think we are making a huge mistake because then [he would] be like 'no, I don't play now, on astroturf I don't play.'

"I don't want that. I want them to be ruthless every three days. I want them knocking on my door [saying] 'I want to play, I want to win the game.'

"There is no fitness coach in the world that is going to tell me that they cannot do it because I've seen it. 72 games and scored 50 goals. The players that score 50 goals do not play 38 games in the season, it's just impossible."