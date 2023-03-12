Mikel Arteta details Leandro Trossard injury scare after Fulham win

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Leandro Trossard came back early from an injury for Arsenal's thumping win over Fulham.

Trossard was in fine form for the Gunners on Sunday afternoon, bagging three first half assists and earning himself a 9/10 rating from 90min for his showing at Craven Cottage.

The January signing was close to not being able to feature for Arsenal at all in the win over Fulham however, as Arteta has revealed during his post-match press conference that Trossard suffered an injury scare in mid-week.

"I think he was really impressive. He had an injury three days ago which could have taken a week but he was really willing to come back," Arteta said.

Another player who came back from a much longer lay-off was Gabriel Jesus, who made his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking about Jesus' return, Arteta said: "Big boost. The first step today. We didn’t know if it was the right game today. He put a lot in the last few months and all the staff spent so many hours to fulfil his needs. He wanted more and he was very willing to get back.

"To see him there with a smile was a joy. I’m really happy for him."