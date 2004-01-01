Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta has hailed Oleksandr Zinchenko as an 'exceptional footballer' ahead of Arsenal's official confirmation of the transfer.

The Ukrainian is currently training with the Gunners, with his move, worth in excess of £30m with further add-ons, set to be confirmed imminently. Zinchenko will be the second player Arsenal have signed from Manchester City this summer following Gabriel Jesus' move earlier in July.

Speaking to the Arsenal's official website, Arteta was full of praise for the versatile player, saying: "As you've seen he is here. There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we're really happy to have him.

"I know the player really well, he's an exceptional footballer and he is someone that is going to bring as well another competitive edge to that dressing room."

When asked about whether Zinchenko would be used as a full-back or midfielder, Arteta replied:

"Both, he can play in both. He was a natural No. 10 early in his career and we converted him into a left back which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing.

"That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position who are more specific full back so I'm really happy."