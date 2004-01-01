Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal transfer plans & Youri Tielemans links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the club is still looking to bring in new players ahead of the new season and is ‘happy’ with the business already conducted.

The Gunners have spent big to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Fabio Vieira from Porto at a combined outlay of around £75m. Matt Turner has also finally completed his previously confirmed switch from New England Revolution, while Brazilian teenager Marquinhos has also arrived.

Arteta has explained that the club is still interested in pursuing other targets.

“There are more things that we would like to do if we can, but obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far, we are happy with what we’ve done,” the Arsenal boss said after seeing his team come from behind to win a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg.

One of the players the Gunners are continuing to track is Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. 90min revealed shortly before the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season in May that the Foxes are resigned to losing the Belgian this summer, having been unable to persuade him to sign a new long-term contract at the King Power Stadium beyond his current deal’s expiry in 2023.

In the latest edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, Harry Symeou discusses what new signing Gabriel Jesus brings to Arsenal after he starred in a second half turnaround versus FC Nurnberg in the club's first official pre-season friendly.

Arsenal have been considered favourites to sign Tielemans since early June, with the player interested in a switch to the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners confident of a deal.

When pressed about that interest in Tielemans on Friday, Arteta was understandably unwilling to offer much comment: “We never talk about players that are not ours.

“As I said before, we can still improve the team in the market and we’re going to try to do it, but I won’t go into any specific names.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!