Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's remaining transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has admitted that while he is happy with Arsenal's transfer business so far this summer, he still wants to bring in a few more players before the deadline.

The Gunners have had a busy window and are among Europe's biggest spenders after signing Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With over £100m spent on incomings thus far, Arteta revealed that Arsenal still have plans to bring in further reinforcements.

"We are completing what we planned," Arteta said. "There are still a few things we'd like to do, ins and outs, and that will be determined by the possibilities that are on the market.

"We know where we're going to end up at the end of this window, and hopefully we can make it work."

He added: "We still have some players that are in contention to stay or go, and if we have news we will communicate it."

Arsenal have been consistently linked with a move for Youri Tielemans this summer as he heads into the last year of his contract at Leicester City.

90min previously reported that the Gunners were keeping tabs on Serge Gnabry's situation at Bayern Munich as he too was entering the final year of his deal, but he has since penned fresh terms at the Allianz Arena.