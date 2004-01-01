Mikel Arteta discusses Ben White's England squad omission

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Ben White was not omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad due to an injury, stating that there are a lot of reasons the defender should have been selected.

White has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022/23 season at Arsenal, successfully filling in as a right-back and helping the team win all but one of their opening six Premier League games.

Despite his form and positional dexterity, the former Brighton man was not included in the Three Lions squad for the upcoming international break - with Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi being preferred to White.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Arteta admitted surprise at his defender's exclusion: "He is fit. Gareth picks the best squad that he believes is for now. The squad he picked for November is incredible. Anything we can do to help Ben, we are trying to do.

"I think Ben is giving a lot of reasons to be selected. That’s all we can do. He has played in both positions and he has been selected sometimes and not. I think to have a versatile player to play at that level in both positions of central defender and full back is something that in my opinion any manager wants.

"Especially when you go to a tournament where a lot of things can happen. That’s Gareth’s decision and his coaching staff. Whenever he gets the call, he will be ready."

White and the Gunners will face off against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, hoping to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table.