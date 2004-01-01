Mikel Arteta discusses Eddie Nketiah stepping in for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Eddie Nketiah to replace Gabriel Jesus in the starting lineup over the next few months.

Jesus picked up a knee injury while at the World Cup with Brazil and is expected to be out for a couple of months, though a timeframe has not been put on his recovery.

That leaves Nketiah as the Gunners' last remaining natural option at centre-forward, and while Arteta has previously suggested that Gabriel Martinelli could fill in at top, he has full confidence that Arsenal's number 14 is up to the task.

"We have more faith in Eddie every single day," Arteta said.

"We see every day what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being and the way he is developing as a player. We got a great response last year when we needed him and he did really well for the team.

"He is ready. That is why he signed his contract. He is a key player in our squad and he is going to have chances to play."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Nketiah put in a series of impressive performances at the end of last season when replacing the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette in the starting lineup. Jesus' summer arrival have seen his appearances limited this term, however.

90min previously reported that Arsenal are considering recalling Folarin Balogun from his loan spell at Reims, where he has scored eight goals in 15 games for the Ligue 1 side.