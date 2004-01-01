Mikel Arteta discusses Emile Smith Rowe injury woes

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Emile Smith Rowe's fitness issues, revealing the player is not fully recovered from a groin injury.

The creative midfielder has struggled for fitness this season so far, dealing with a groin injury which has lingered for an extended period, and due to this he's been reduced to cameo appearances for the Gunners.

The injury meant Smith Rowe was not selected by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming games against Italy and Germany.

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's weekend clash with Brentford, Arteta discussed Smith Rowe's fitness concerns.

He stated: "It's very frustrating. He's a kid that loves playing. It's the biggest thing in his life. And when he's not capable of doing that, especially after the run of games and performances that he had with us the year before, it's just difficult.

"When he's been trying to train he's not been feeling 100 per cent fit or pain free. This is the main concern and we have to find a solution to that.

"It's an ongoing issue. He's had some discomfort in the groin and hasn't had any continuity this season. We're trying to help him. We need him at his best because he's such an important player for us."