Mikel Arteta Discusses Shift in Culture at Arsenal & Mesut Özil's Form

Arsenal boss ​Mikel Arteta has spoken out over the shift in culture and identity at the club since his arrival in December, and the Spanish coach is 'convinced' that the Gunners will succeed under his tutelage.

Arteta replaced Unai Emery in the Emirates stadium dugout following a wretched start to the season, and although results have not improved, the atmosphere around the players and staff appears to be much more harmonious.

Speaking to ​Sky Sports, the 37-year-old discussed a whole range of topics regarding his time at Arsenal thus far, but he was keen to stress there has been a change of 'energy' within the club, and they 'have every element' to be a force once again.

"I am convinced that we are going to do some great things together," Arteta explained.

"We have every element that we need to be successful and take the club forward - and to do it in the way we want as well.

"The first thing was to make those changes in terms of our culture, how we live together, some of the behaviours that I expect from players and staff and some of the values that we have to have at this club.

"I think we changed the energy at this club. I think we brought the team and the fans together, which wasn't an easy thing to do."

The former Manchester City assistant coach also spoke of the importance of regaining an identity, and building a squad to fit the image that he is trying to create. ​Arsenal have lost their way since Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018, and Arteta admitted that 'you cannot convince a player to do what you want' without a plan in place.

"Without an identity, you cannot plan and you cannot convince a player to do what you want.

"How do you recruit a player if you don't really know what it is that you are trying to do? How do you convince a player of the way you want to play if you don't have clarity yourself over why you want to do it?"

Arteta was also questioned over the role that big-money star ​Me​sut Özil can play at the club, and the Spaniard confessed that although the German has 'been unlucky', there is still plenty of room for improvement.

"I reviewed that in the last week or so. He has been unlucky with some of the times that he has put people through and they have not scored. Things like that would have made stats a little bit different.

"But you don't go from where he was to where he can be in five weeks, I'm sorry. Even when you really want to do it, it doesn't always go that way. You have to be so constant. But he is trying so hard and he is very willing."

The Gunners boss has become an immediate favourite at the Emirates Stadium for his willingness to blood the youth academy products into the side.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli have all featured heavily for Arsenal over the past six weeks, and Arteta claimed he 'cannot stop working with them because it's a joy'.

"I love working with young players.

"When I see potential and I see the hunger in their eyes to be the best, I cannot stop working with them because it's a joy.

"When you feel that energy from them, that is what you want, that love for what they do, and that is what I am getting from these players, absolutely. They are the future of the club."