Mikel Arteta discusses 'special' Arsenal comeback against Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta hailed his Arsenal players for not giving up during their dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners fell behind to the second-fastest goal in Premier League history when Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after nine seconds, before Marcos Senesi doubled the Cherries' lead after half-time.

But the Premier League leaders came roaring back and their revival culminated with substitute Reiss Nelson scoring with the last kick of the game deep into seven minutes of added time.

It's a day that will live long in the memory for Arsenal fans, and speaking post-match, a breathless Arteta couldn't hide his joy.

"I'm incredibly happy. It was just mad. Those feelings of happiness and joy. It was a really special way and it took until the last second to earn it. I am really proud of them [the players]," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I'm so happy for him [Nelson]."

Arsenal could have ended Saturday just two points clear of title rivals Manchester City, who beat Newcastle 2-0 in the day's early kick-off.

But instead, Arsenal have won three games in seven days to Arteta's delight.

He added: "It's just another game, another three points. To win three games in a week [ Leicester, Everton, Bournemouth] is very important. We want to stay there [at the top] for as long as possible. There are still a lot of games to play but that’s the beauty of it."