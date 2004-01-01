Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rejected suggestions that his side are establishing themselves as Premier League title contenders.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League after four games and are the only side in the division with a 100% record, with Saturday's 2-1 victory over Fulham enough to keep them two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Arteta's side have undoubtedly been the top performers of the campaign so far, but the boss was quick to remind fans that the season is just four games old and talk of winning the title at this point is incredibly premature.

"No, I think it’s just the start of the season," Arteta told Sky Sports when asked if Arsenal are now title contenders. “This is a long, long marathon. Everybody has to suffer at some stage. We’re on a good run and we have to try to maintain it.

“Absolutely not [getting carried away]. Be humble and hungry.”

Arsenal's credentials will be tested in the coming weeks, with Manchester United among their opponents in September and an October schedule which features games against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, in the meantime, Arteta admitted his side are enjoying their football but urged his players not to get carried away.

“Very much [there’s excitement in the dressing room]," he added.

“But now it’s onto the next one. We have games this week so we have to prepare and recover well and be ready because every game in this league is so demanding. You can see the results. We need to be ready.”

