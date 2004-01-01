Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is looking forward to working with Jorginho after his Deadline Day switch from London rivals Chelsea.

Having failed with bids for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Arsenal set their sights on Jorginho and agreed to pay around £12m for the 31-year-old, who had entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

It wasn't a transfer Arsenal had been planning for long, but Arteta revealed news of a season-ending injury to Mohamed Elneny forced the Gunners into making a move.

"We knew in this market you have to adapt and be flexible and ready for inconvenience. We had a big one with Mo and we needed a player in that position," Arteta said.

"[Jorginho] is a great character who'll bring leadership and quality in that position. His intelligence, his personality and leadership skills, he understands our way of playing. He fits really well with what I want to do.

"You have to adapt to the circumstances you have, and now we have improved the squad."

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou reviews & rates Arsenal's January transfer window following the signings of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior & Jorginho along with multiple departures!

Alongside the arrival of Jorginho, Arsenal authorised three departures late in the window. Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, right-back Cedric Soares and winger Marquinhos all sealed loan moves to Crystal Palace, Fulham and Norwich respectively.

"It was a really tricky one, but in the end really positive," Arteta reflected on the club's transfer dealings. "We had three key areas we wanted to improve, and got players at a great level.

"Sambi needs time to develop, and we have found the right club. Marquinhos, it will be a really good test for him, and Cedric was demanding minutes. It was difficult to let him go but we have to respect his wishes to play."