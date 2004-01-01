 
Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal agreed Granit Xhaka exit

Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sanction Granit Xhaka's move to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's exit from Arsenal was amicable after the midfielder showed a 'clear desire' to move to Bayer Leverkusen.
Source : 90min

