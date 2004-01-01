Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted he is still proud of his players despite their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday, but warned the Gunners that they cannot afford to get complacent in the second half of the season.

In Sean Dyche's first game in charge, Everton produced a spirited performance that culminated with a second-half header from James Tarkowski to seal a massive result which could have ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table.

After the game, Arteta refused to criticise his squad but warned Arsenal that they cannot replicate this sort of performance too often as they look to end their long wait for a Premier League title.

"We had loads of the ball but we lacked that purpose and quality in the final third, we generated many chances," he told BT Sport. "But then we conceded and they slowed the game down and we struggled.

"They do this to every team, that is their strength with the height, the physicality is their strength, if you want to control the game against them you have to control this. We did not do that today.

"We needed more composure and to control emotionally the game better. We gave away so many unnecessary free-kicks and that's what they want.

"Today I love them much better than the week before or a month ago. It is easy to be next to someone when they are winning well. I am still so proud of all of these players, they deserve it.

"This is not going to be a rose pathway. This is going to be tricky and we will have to dig in and play much better than we did today."

Arsenal's lead at the top of the table could be cut to two points if Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday, although the Gunners will also have played one game fewer than their closest competitors.