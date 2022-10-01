Mikel Arteta: Gabriel Jesus has taken Arsenal to 'a different level'

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Gabriel Jesus after he scored in Saturday's 3-1 north London derby win against Tottenham.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Harry Kane saw the two sides head into the half-time break level, but Jesus notched the Gunners back in front soon after the restart after pouncing on an error from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

After Emerson Royal was sent off for an awful challenge on Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka secured the three points on a memorable day for Arsenal.

Jesus - who is now unbeaten in each of the 51 Premier League games he has scored in - was heralded post-match by Arteta for his contributions to the team on and off the pitch.

"His winning mentality, the way he trains every day, the confidence he brings to the team, he's taken us to a different level," Arteta told BT Sport.

Speaking on Xhaka's goal to finish off Tottenham for good, Arteta added: "You could feel the connection there. Between the players, between the staff and between the crowd.

"I'm so happy because I think it was a beautiful day, a beautiful game, and I'm happy because I think we made a lot of our supporters happy and proud."

Arsenal are now four points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, and will remain in first regardless of whether second-place Manchester City beat Manchester United on Sunday.