Mikel Arteta gives assessment of Eddie Nketiah's recent form

Mikel Arteta has praised Eddie Nketiah's recent form following Arsenal's FA Cup win over Oxford United, stating that the striker is getting 'better and better'.

Nketiah was in impressive form on Monday evening, scoring a brace as the Gunners ran out eventual 3-0 winners against their League One opposition.

The goals were the strikers sixth and seventh of the season thus far as he takes on the mantle as Arsenal's main number nine while Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Speaking after the game to the press, Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta was quick to praise Nketiah's form and his patience when stuck behind Jesus during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

"Obviously he's been waiting for this moment," he said.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou looks back on Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. We also discuss the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk, have the Gunners made progress in their negotiations & the news João Felix is Chelsea bound.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

"He's been patient when he needed to be but as well he's been with the right mindset and preparing himself for this moment.

"That's why I think he looks ready and why he's performing the way he is. He showed great composure. He's a great finisher, the timing of his runs and the decision-making in waiting until the last moment when the keeper was committed shows his quality.

"His understanding, his work-rate, I think he's getting better and better."

The 23-year-old will likely start Arsenal's next game in the Premier League on Sunday - a north London derby clash with Tottenham.