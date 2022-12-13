Mikel Arteta gives update on Ben White after Arsenal return

Mikel Arteta has said Ben White is in 'really good shape' following the defender's return to action in Arsenal's friendly win over AC Milan.

White played the first half of the Gunners' 2-1 win on Tuesday, with Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson getting the goals in the victory.

The defender was forced to leave the England World Cup squad in Qatar due to personal reasons which have been rumoured to have been a fallout between himself and the Three Lions assistant boss Steve Holland.

Speaking about White's return to action, Arteta told the press he was pleased with the defender's fitness levels, stating: “I’m very pleased, everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love which is what he needed.

“You know the reasons why he had to leave the camp, and we are delighted to have him back and have him in really good shape.

“That’ll take a few more days [for everyone else to return]. Granit is already here and is training and willing to participate on the weekend, so we don’t have that many away now so that is a positive thing.”

Defender White has been in fantastic form for Arsenal this season, adapting to his new role as a right-back with consummate ease as the Gunners find themselves at the top of the Premier League table going into the second half of the season.

The Gunners will be back in league action on 26 December when they face off against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.