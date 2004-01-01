Mikel Arteta gives update on Reiss Nelson injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered an update on the injury suffered by Reiss Nelson in Saturday's friendly against Juventus, and discussed whether the injury will affect his side's January transfer plans.

Nelson was forced off with an injury just 20 minutes into the clash at the Emirates, which Arsenal lost 2-0 due to own goals by Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding.

The 23-year-old had made a bright start to the match, going close to scoring inside the opening minute, but now joins the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the Gunners' ever-growing injury list.

Speaking after the game, Arteta told reporters: "We don’t know the extent of the injury.

"The fact that he had to leave the pitch straight away is not good news, especially with someone like Reiss who is really powerful and fast. Let’s see what will happen."

When asked if the injury to Nelson affected Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window, Arteta simply replied: "We know what we have to do and that doesn’t change the plans."

Arsenal have been linked with moves for a host of attacking players in January, especially since star striker Jesus was ruled out until at least February with a knee injury.

Backup striker Eddie Nketiah could be drafted in to cover for Jesus, but fans will have been left unconvinced by the 23-year-old's performance against Juventus and his generally patchy goal record in top-level competition.

With Nelson now joining Arsenal's list of casualties, it seems increasingly likely that Arteta will look to add at least one attack-minded player to his ranks next month.