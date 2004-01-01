Mikel Arteta handed huge boost as Arsenal striker returns to full training

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus took part in full training with the Gunners on Wednesday in what is a huge boost to the squad ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Jesus arrived in north London in July following a £45m transfer from Manchester City and initially spearheaded Arsenal’s first genuine Premier League title challenge in 15 years.

The Brazilian racked up 11 goal involvements in 14 league appearances prior to the World Cup break and generally knitted the young Arsenal front-line together.

However, an injury at the tournament in Qatar with his country has seen Jesus sidelined ever since, missing 14 games in all competitions while he recovered from a knee problem.

Jesus has been making progress and, just last week, manager Mikel Arteta described him as being ‘not very close but he's not far at all’ from making a return to action.

The four-time Premier League champion took a significant step ahead of this week’s Europa League last 16 first leg against Sporting CP, joining in full training with his teammates for the first time in nearly four months.

Fellow forwards Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah both missed the session through injury, while left-back Kieran Tierney had to sit it out because of illness.

There had been concern that Jesus’ lengthy absence could derail Arsenal’s promising season. At the time the time he was ruled out, the Gunners had only dropped five points from a possible 42 in the Premier League. However, despite a wobble in early February, they have come through it and still hold a five-point advantage over Manchester City in the current table.

The goals have continued to be spread around, with Nketiah taking his chances and Gabriel Martinelli also chipping in plenty. But Bukayo Saka in particular has come alive, contributing nine direct goal involvements in 12 Premier League games since the World Cup.

