Mikel Arteta Hopeful Southampton Draw Will Rejuvenate Arsenal's Season

Arsenal put an end to their four-game losing streak at the Emirates Stadium by securing a point against high-flying Southampton on Wednesday.

Former Gunner Theo Walcott gave Southampton the lead, but an excellently worked goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tied things up after half-time following good work from Bukayo Saka. However, Arsenal ended the game hanging on after Gabriel was dismissed for two yellow cards - the seventh red card of Arteta's reign, four more than there has been under any other manager in that time.

Here's what the Spaniard had to say after it was all said and done.

On the Result

Arteta was satisfied with a point | Pool/Getty Images

"Considering the fact that we played 35 minutes with ten men, we have to take the point because we showed some resilience and character to hang in there for so long against a really dangerous team," he said (via the club's official website).

"But at the same time we're disappointed because we came back after conceding the goal, we showed how much we wanted it, created some situations and at half-time we corrected a few things. We came back really strong in the game, scored a goal and then when we had the best moments, we shot ourselves in the foot. It obviously made it really hard."

On His Side's Indiscipline & Gabriel's Red Card

0.7% of all red cards in PL history have either been shown to Mikel Arteta or to a team managed by Mikel Arteta — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 16, 2020

Gabriel's dismissal was Arsenal's third red card of the season and the second in consecutive games, following Granit Xhaka's early bath against Burnley last time out.

"It's very difficult to compete in this league when you play for such a long period with ten men. When you're struggling for the results, it makes it even more complicated but I think that the boys stood up for it and again showed a lot of character and resilience. They never gave up.

"After 1-0 I was worried because after this moment, you can start to see players hiding but they did the complete opposite.

"I was really disappointed with the two yellow cards - one on Dani [Ceballos] and one on Gabi because there were many other incidents during the first half that didn't get a yellow card. Obviously that is going to affect your game. Then the second one, yeah. Exactly."

On the Importance of the Result

Arsenal ended a three-game losing streak | Pool/Getty Images

"At the end, if you lose the game again it would've been a really difficult one to take. The players showed what we expect them to do. Sometimes with more or less quality, but at least the work is there.

"I saw all the players were participating and they were in the stands, shouting, being behind the team and leading the game with them. That's a really strong signal as well and I'm really pleased with that as well."

On The Impact of Aubameyang's Goal

AUBAMEYANG GETS HIS GOAL!



The @Arsenal striker ends his scoring drought to equalise ?#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/cN4zdes15I — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

"Hopefully it's going to change everything dramatically and he's going to score every game because this is what we need at the moment.

"We need the points and in order to do that, we need to score many more goals and be more efficient when we have the chances. I think it's going to make him really good."

On How He Can Raise Confidence

We know this is Not enough but we keep believing and working Hard that’s it ? pic.twitter.com/THVKKuumJF — AUBA⚡️ (@Aubameyang7) December 16, 2020

"Just to play with freedom and enjoy the profession as well, and to be accountable when you go on that pitch, that you do your best. Then there are a lot of things we cannot control. I try to protect them as much as possible and give them comfort.

"You see there were four or five situations in the first half where we were around the box, inside the six-yard box and we should've finished the action with a goal. It is lacking. In the second half Auba scored and hopefully this unlocks a little bit because that individual is a player who needs that moment. Hopefully things will change now."

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!