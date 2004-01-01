Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal not to 'waste' the opportunity to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, sitting eight points clear of Manchester City having played one game more, and have a real chance of winning their first league title in nearly 20 years this season.

With that in mind, the Gunners are said to be keen to invest in new players this January. 90min understands that Arsenal have made a second offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk that is worth €70m.

Speaking to Football.London after their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, Arteta insisted that the club are trying to improve the squad this winter:

"We are really trying to improve the squad in every window. We’re trying to do our best because we cannot waste any windows still with the squad and the numbers that we have. We will try."

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Arteta also discussed the draw with Newcastle and the 'scandalous' refereeing which saw the Gunners not be awarded two penalties:

"Extremely proud of my players. The way we played, the way we dominated the game, the way we tried, the way we continued, the way we controlled the game.

"We missed in the final third. We had so many situations to finish better, and then we had two scandalous penalties. They are two penalties, it's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen, now, and it's two scandalous penalties."