Mikel Arteta Insists Arsenal Will Not Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has responded to speculation linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a move away from Arsenal, insisting that the club has no plans to sell the player.
Newspaper reports from Spain claim Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2020
Another player linked with a Emirates Stadium departure is former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international had been keen to leave the club when Unai Emery was in charge and is a target for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. However, Arteta revealed that he was eager for Xhaka to remain at the club.
"I believe if we were able to do that then the fans would respond in a positive way. He can be a very important player for the club.
"I want him. I said to the club 'no' and I said to him 'no', after I cannot control what will happen."
Arsenal will be hoping to build on their positive result against United when they face Leeds in the FA Cup on Monday. One player who will not be involved in that encounter is Callum Chambers, after he was ruled out until the end of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
Source : 90min