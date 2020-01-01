Mikel Arteta Insists Arsenal Will Not Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

​Mikel Arteta has responded to speculation linking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a move away from Arsenal, insisting that the club has no plans to sell the player.

Aubameyang has been in excellent form this campaign, hitting 15 goals in 25 appearances. Nevertheless, his performances have not been enough to prevent Arsenal from enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in recent memory, and speculation has been rife over the Gabonese striker's future.

Newspaper reports from Spain claim Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m.  — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2020

​Inter, ​Barcelona and ​Real Madrid are all believed to be interested in Aubameyang, with several reports suggesting that Arsenal would face an ​uphill battle to extend his current contract past the summer of 2021.





Despite this, Arteta has reaffirmed the Gunners commitment to the former ​Borussia Dortmund man - issuing a hands-off warning to any interested parties. When questioned about the possibility of his star striker being sold after his side's 2-0 New Year's Day win over ​Manchester United, the Spaniard responded strongly.

" I don't even think about that possibility with Auba, I want him here," Arteta said, as reported by ​Sky Sports.

Another player linked with a Emirates Stadium departure is former Gunners captain Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international had been keen to leave the club when Unai Emery was in charge and is a target for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. However, Arteta revealed that he was eager for Xhaka to remain at the club.

" I gave him my opinion, my perspective and told him that I was ready to support him from the club perspective. I wanted his teammates to have his back and change his mind, because we need him," the former ​Manchester City assistant manager insisted.





"I believe if we were able to do that then the fans would respond in a positive way. He can be a very important player for the club.

"I want him. I said to the club 'no' and I said to him 'no', after I cannot control what will happen."

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their positive result against United when they face Leeds in the FA Cup on Monday. One player who will not be involved in that encounter is Callum Chambers, after he was ruled out until the end of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Gunners are believed to be ​eyeing up a January replacment for Chambers with RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bournemouth’s Nathan Aké and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani targets that are of particular interest.

