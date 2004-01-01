 
Mikel Arteta insists Mauricio Pochettino is 'doing a good job' despite 5-0 thrashing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed his sympathy for Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino after Tuesday's 5-0 hammering.
Source : 90min

