Mikel Arteta makes admission over Arsenal's Mykhaylo Mudryk negotiations

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners have to be ‘smart’ about negotiating a fee for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Premier League leaders have made multiple offers for Mudryk, climbing to around €70m (£62m). But that figure still falls considerably short of Shakhtar’s €90m (£79m) valuation of the player, based off what Ajax sold Antony to Manchester United for in August.

90min understands that Mudryk himself has informed Shakhtar that he wants to join Arsenal amid a rival pursuit from Chelsea. The 22-year-old has continued to publicly flirt with Arsenal, who have been unable to strike a deal, opening the door for Chelsea to enter talks with Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian side will also continue to speak to Arsenal about Mudryk, but any deal would have to include a hefty up-front fee to convince them to part company with their star asset.

“At the end, players decide where they want to play, and if they want to play for our club this is great,” Arteta said when quizzed about Mudryk’s interest in joining the Gunners.

Regarding negotiating transfer fees, he added, “I don’t know. Obviously, valuations have to be made between the selling club and the buying club. It is difficult but as well, it shows a lot of clubs with a lot of financial power to spend big amounts and we have to compete with them.

“We have to be smart. We have to see for good opportunities as well.”

