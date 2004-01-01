Mikel Arteta makes admission over Arsenal's Premier League title chase

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that his side have never been the favourites to win the Premier League title after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City saw them slip off the top of the table.

The Gunners had been comfortably ahead but a stumbling run of three games without a win - and four in all competitions - has opened the door to City, although Arsenal do still have a game in hand and remain in control of their own destiny.

A win over Aston Villa in Saturday's early kick-off would see Arsenal return to top spot, perhaps only temporarily as City travel to face Nottingham Forest later in the day.

Ahead of the game, Arteta was unconcerned by City's newfound momentum, insisting Pep Guardiola's side have always been the favourites anyway.

“I don’t think we have ever been favourites, I don’t think that has changed,” said Arteta.

“Man City have been the number one candidates from day one because they have been in that position for much of the last five years.”

Instead, Arteta argued that Arsenal have been buoyed by their status as the underdogs who could topple an increasingly unpopular City side who have won four of the last five Premier League titles.

“That I agree with – because of what they see, people have a lot of sympathy for us, our players and the way we have done things,” he said.

“Before the season, if you had to bet on someone, put some money or your house on somebody, I think a lot of people would have done something different.”