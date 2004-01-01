Mikel Arteta makes shock Bukayo Saka admission amid calls for protection

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that star winger Bukayo Saka isn’t just victim to rough treatment from opponents during games…he even gets kicked by teammates during training.

Arteta has called for referees to give more protection to Saka all season, with the England international kicked out of a game against Nottingham Forest in October.

Saka was also forced off in last month’s FA Cup victory over Oxford and was fouled multiple times by Aston Villa players this weekend, although he did still complete 90 minutes in the 4-2 win.

Asked again after the game at Villa Park if Saka needs more protection from officials, Arteta said it will be discussed within the game and a report could be filed with the Premier League.

“We will discuss that,” the boss said, via Arsenal.com.

“We will look at the images again and report it if it’s necessary.”

But Arteta also explained that a lot of it comes from the type of player Saka is and it even happens on a daily basis in sessions at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground because defenders can’t get close enough to take the ball off him via legal means.

“He’s fine - he got kicked quite a lot again, but he’s going to have to deal with that, not every week, but every three days,” the Gunners chief said. “Sometimes in training as well. It’s his game - teams are not stupid and they want to stop him. We need to protect him.”