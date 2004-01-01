Mikel Arteta named Premier League Manager of the Month for November & December

Arsenal have completed a Premier League Player and Manager of the Month double after Mikel Arteta scooped the latter crown for November and December.

The Spaniard led Arsenal to victories in all four of their Premier League matches, which were spread over November two months to accommodate the first-ever mid-season World Cup.

The Gunners saw off rivals Chelsea and Wolves before the six week pause of Premier League action, and then dispatched West Ham United on Boxing Day and in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Eve.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey,Toby Cudworth and Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Chelsea’s hectic transfer strategy, Man Utd’s pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, Leandro Trossard’s Brighton future and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arteta's success comes after Martin Odegaard was named Player of the Month for his outstanding performances in midfield, which have helped maintain the club's position at the top of the Premier league table.

Eddie Howe, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Frank were also nominated for the award, but Arteta has claimed the award for the fourth time since succeeding Unai Emery as manager late in 2019.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after winning 14 of the 17 games they have played so far. That is comfortably ahead of pre-season expectations, with the pressure now on to deny Manchester City a third successive title.

Next up for Arteta's side is a crunch north London derby with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.