Mikel Arteta offers updates on Bukayo Saka & William Saliba contract talks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he expects Bukayo Saka and William Saliba's contract negotiations to 'take care of themselves'.

The Gunners have tied down Gabriel Martinelli to a long-term deal and are now working on both Saliba and Saka, whose contracts were recently extended by a year until 2024 to ensure neither can leave on a free transfer this summer.

Clubs have begin to circle on Saka and Saliba, with the former attracting particularly strong interest from Manchester City as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

However, when asked whether the pair's contracts would 'take care of themselves' like Martinelli's, Arteta insisted he was not concerned.

"Yeah, they will do. In the same way we dealt with Gabi, we’ll deal with the rest. Things need time sometimes but we are delighted with the news of Gabi obviously."

Attention then turned to Saliba's defensive partner, Gabriel. The Brazilian has been among Arsenal's stand-out performers in recent months and Arteta was keen to ensure Gabriel got the praise he deserves.

"Not only his performances, but I think the way he’s evolving," Arteta said. "I think he’s getting better in every phase of play and everything that we demand him to do. His leadership in the team, his mentality as well.

"I think he’s come a long way since he joined the club."