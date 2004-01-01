 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice's potential new role at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has explained his decision to play Declan Rice in an attacking midfield role in the pre-season friendly against Monaco.

Mikel Arteta has explained his decision to play Declan Rice in an attacking midfield role in the pre-season clash with Monaco.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards