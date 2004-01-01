Mikel Arteta on new Arsenal contract & summer transfer window plans

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal's "decisive and committed" approach after he signed a new contract with the club.

The Gunners confirmed fresh deals for Arteta and women's team manager Jonas Eidevall on Friday morning as both bosses look to continue the development of their sides.

Arteta's new terms will see him stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2025, having first taken over as Unai Emery's successor in 2019.

Ahead of his side's Premier League fixture with Leeds on Sunday, the Spaniard spoke to the media about his new contract, the club's transfer plans for the summer and injury updates.

Mikel Arteta on new Arsenal contract

"The club offered me the contract when we lost three matches [in a row to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton].

"The club was so decisive and committed to do it now. They wanted to bring clarity for the project and not have to worry about that in the summer.

"They [Arsenal players] found out this morning. Some of them asked me in the past because they have questions. But I don’t like to talk about that. This afternoon it’s done."

Mikel Arteta on summer transfer window plans

"What we want to do is improve the team and the squad. There’s not a player that can’t improve. We want to retain our best players for sure and add quality and depth.

"We have to be prepared for when we’re going to do that [keep players] and why. We can control those timings. Sometimes it’s inevitable but we want to maintain our best players."

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal injuries

"Ben White is still in contention. He needs to train tomorrow. For the rest no news. Everyone should be ok."