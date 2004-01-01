Mikel Arteta opens up on 'most emotional moment' as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta couldn't hide his delight at Arsenal's stunning 3-2 comeback at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, claiming it was the 'most emotional moment' of his young managerial career.

The Gunners fell two goals behind to the struggling Cherries and it appeared as though their gap at the top of the Premier League table would be cut to two points after title rivals Manchester City beat Newcastle earlier in the day.

But Arsenal rallied back late on to secure a memorable victory that is being heralded as the greatest ever moment at the Emirates Stadium, with Reiss Nelson scoring the winner with the last kick of the game.

Speaking to the media post-match, an excited Arteta claimed this was his 'most emotional moment' as a manager.

READ NEXT

"It's probably the loudest and the most emotional moment that we have lived together," Arteta said, underlining the relationship between the players and fans.

"The journey that we've been on together and how the supporters and the players are gliding together. Adding into that moment, it's really special."

After a week which saw Arsenal beat Leicester, Everton and now Bournemouth having ousted Aston Villa days earlier, Arteta added: "Winning four games in the Premier League is very difficult and we have done three in a week, which is even harder.

"We have done it in various ways and that should generate more belief. Today a lot of things went against the team.

"Our fault in the first [goal], then the fact we weren't scoring, the situation with Leo [Trossard], the first set-play they had, they scored. The team still found a way to win the game and that is really positive."