Mikel Arteta Planning Arsenal Squad Rebuild Before Start of Euro 2020

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is eager to get his summer transfer business done early as he wants to kick off his squad rebuild before Euro 2020 gets underway.
The Gunners were relatively quiet during the January window, striking loan deals for defenders Pablo Marí and Cédric Soares in the hope of saving money for a spending spree in the summer.
With so much business to do, the Daily Mail note that Arsenal want to move early to avoid having to pay inflated prices for players who impress at Euro 2020 this summer.
A box-to-box midfielder, a centre-back and a creative midfielder are thought to be Arteta's main priorities, and the Gunners are said to have already started negotiations to try and ensure they get their targets as soon as possible.
Such sales would raise plenty of money and would cover the £50m loss which the Gunners are expecting if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, but the fear is that a lack of European football altogether could restrict the kind of signings which they would like to make.
Source : 90min