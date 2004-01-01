Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans

Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Sunday's meeting with Liverpool.

The Gunners haven't been the favourites to beat Jurgen Klopp's side for a good few years now but come into this one sitting atop the Premier League and feeling as good as they ever have coming into a meeting with Liverpool.

Here's the highlights from Arteta's press conference.

Facing Liverpool

Are you confident heading into the game?

"Again it's another really exciting game to play in front of our people against one of the toughest opponents in this league. It's gonna be a really demanding match that will require us to be at our best again."

Is this an opportunity to show your progress?

"Every game is the same. Obviously this is a big match, it's a fixture that everybody is looking for against an opponent that in the last five, or six years has shown the level that they have. We have to show against those opponents that we have raised the level and we're ready to compete against them."

Klopp said Liverpool are a 'work in progress', does that give Arsenal the advantage?

"I think every team [is a work in progress]. Our team is as well. You always want to get better and you always see the weaknesses that you want to improve. What is certain is that they are a magnificent team."

How much has Liverpool's form this season surprised you?

"I'm not here to judge what Liverpool are, I'm here to talk about what we've are. I think what they've done in the last five years doesn't need any presentation, it's clear that they've been up there in every single competition for the last five years, so credit for what they've done."

Life at Arsenal

How do you maintain your bond with the fans?

"Keep giving them more reasons to be even more present and supportive with the team. But listen, we cannot ask for anything more at the minute, the atmosphere they are creating every time we're playing is fantastic and we want to continue to have those moments every time we play together."

How happy are you with life at Arsenal?

"I'm really happy for the change, the dynamic and how the atmosphere and belief feels around the club. But obviously as well we're looking ahead at where we want to be and we're not there yet."

Can you feel the improved atmosphere among the fans?

"I think I mentioned last week, how you measure success - of course it's winning trophies as well - but you need to understand where we were. How fractured the club and environment was and where it is now is credit to everybody involved who has helped to achieve that."

Would the team be where they are today without that support?

"If you win and you don't have it, it's really demeaning of the purpose of how you do things. For me the answer is no. The feeling of belonging and participation is for me much better."

William Saliba

What has Saliba done well this season?

"I think the way that he's established himself and the composure he has on the pitch. He's done it in a really natural way, without any flashy lights, just being himself, being very quiet and at the same time very confident."

Can he reach the heights of Virgil van Dijk?

"Wow, that's a big question! I'm really happy with where he is at the moment. He's Saliba, he's no one else, and he needs to make his own career."