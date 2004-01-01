Mikel Arteta press conference: Gabriel Jesus update; Leeds atmosphere; Extending gap at the top

Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

The Gunners are looking to maintain their fast start to the new season, and with title rivals Manchester City in action away at Liverpool, the north London side could end the week four points clear at the top of the table.

Here's what Arteta had to say at his pre-match press conference.

Gabriel Jesus

Is Gabriel Jesus in contention to return?

"I don’t know, obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool and that’s why we decided not to bring him in [to Norway to play Bodo/Glimt], so let's see how he is tomorrow and Saturday."

Leeds

Are Arsenal now better equipped to handling hostile atmospheres like Leeds'?

"I think so, but last year it was incredible - even when we were winning 3-0 that crowd is something that I’ve never seen before, and you can sense that. Every time I watch them and I’ve seen some games already and you can hear the noise, so we know how it’s going to be."

What do you expect from Leeds?

"With Jesse [Marsch] and the teams that they have already played, it is very clear what he wants to do - be a really intense team, a really dynamic team and a really good team when there are spaces to attack. There’s some similarities [to Marcelo Bielsa’s team] but every coach has his own book, but what Jesse has done over the time he has been there is really impressive."

Premier League table

Is there a potential psychological boost of potentially going four points clear at the top?

"Now, the trick is how are we going to prepare for Leeds, mentally and physically. It’s going to be a battle - we know the way they play and how intense it is going to be and the crowd that they have, so it’s going to be a challenge. We have to be at our best again to win there."

Schedule

Is the Thursday to Sunday schedule starting to catch up with Arsenal?

"I think it is already here, but I think after the World Cup it is going to be even worse, so I think it is good preparation for what is coming."

How are you preparing players who featured for 90 minutes against Bodo/Glimt for this match?

"We’ll give them some ideas, some video, keep them active to recover well and that’s it. There is no time so we have to travel back to London, and then travel to Leeds. We’ll have an activation on Saturday but it’s not really a training session, it’s not possible."