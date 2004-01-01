Mikel Arteta provides worrying update on Gabriel Jesus injury

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal are set to be without the services of Gabriel Jesus for 'longer than expected'.

Jesus suffered a a serious injury during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The striker damaged ligaments in his knee in his nation's final group stage game against Cameroon - a match the Selecao would lose 1-0 - and is expected to be out for a number of months.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend's crucial north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta admitted that Jesus' return to action will take longer than originally expected.

"Hopefully we will have him back [for the final few months]," he said. "Obviously it was a serious injury, a bit longer than we expected it.

"He is going to try to do everything he can to make it shorter but we're going to miss him for a while."

With Jesus out injured, Arsenal had attempted to make a big money move for Mykhaylo Mudryk during the January window but were eventually pipped to the post by Chelsea - with the move being confirmed on Sunday.

After failing to sign Mudryk, the Gunners will instead continue to rely on Eddie Nketiah to get the goals.

"The good news is that another academy player like Eddie, who has been very patient and has been working hard and has been evolving in the way that we wanted, now he has the opportunity to show what he can do and he certainly is," Arteta added.